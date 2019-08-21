WOLFEBORO — Guitarist Chris Thomas King will close the 2019 summer season of the Great Waters Music Festival with a performance at the Barn at the Inn on Main on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
King brings the heart and authenticity of the blues to the stage. Born in 1962, King became the last major folk blues discovery of the 20th century when a folklorist from the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., heard him play in Louisiana in 1979. Arhoolie Records introduced him to the world the following year as an authentic folk blues successor to Huddie Ledbetter, Muddy Waters, Mississippi John Hurt, and Manse Lipscomb.
King played the role of itinerant bluesman Tommy Johnson alongside George Clooney in the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000),” captivating audiences all over the world. His authenticity as a folk blues artist proved to be undeniable.
Cheryll Andrews, director of the Great Waters Music Festival, said, “Chris Thomas King is a perfect ending to our season. He truly embodies our mission of sharing art with communities.”
Tickets are $30 and are available online at www.greatwaters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.