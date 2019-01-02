LACONIA — “Cate Poole Colors: Scenes from the Lakes Region” will be the featured exhibit in the Belknap Mill’s Riverside Gallery from Jan. 4 through Feb. 1, with all paintings and prints offered for sale.
The exhibit will be open to the public on Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cate has a long history in the Lakes Region, beginning with childhood as a camper at Camp Kehonka, attending the New Hampton School, and staying at her family’s vacation home in Melvin Village.
Cate studied Fine Art in college and dabbled in watercolor over the years. She moved to Wolfeboro in 2011 and lives there year-round.
Cate’s love of the Lakes Region has inspired her to renew her interest in watercolor painting as she tries to capture the natural beauty and feeling of the area. An avid sailor and member of the Wolfeboro Corinthian Yacht Club, much of her work features water and landscapes of Lake Winnipesaukee, surrounding areas and the Caribbean.
“I invite people to come in from the cold and bask in the calming views of the lake and tropical waters,” she said.
She hopes her paintings conjure a sense of familiarity, connection, and relaxation that draw people to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.