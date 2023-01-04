Patti Smith, a singer, songwriter, poet, painter, and author became known as the “punk poet laureate” after her debut album, “Horses,” was released in 1975. She received the National Book Award in 2010 for "Just Kids," about her relationship and friendship with the late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, and published "Book of Days" (Penguin Random House), just before Christmas. The book includes 365 photographs, one for each day of a year.

Slipping down into a new year, I have been thinking about books of hours. These were Christian devotional books used as guides to prayer for the canonical hours. They were popular in the Middle Ages and often these exquisite medieval illuminated manuscripts are on view in places like the Morgan Library in New York.

