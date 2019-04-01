LACONIA — From filmmaker Dan Habib comes 'Intelligent Lives,' a film striving to be a catalyst to change perspectives about intellectual disability. Presented by the Belknap Mill on Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m., 'Intelligent Lives' stars three young, American adults with intellectual disabilities – Micah, Naieer, and Naomie – who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college, and the workforce.
Habib is a filmmaker at the University of New Hampshire’s Institute on Disability. Habib received the Champion of Human and Civil Rights Award from the National Education Association, and the Justice for All Grassroots Award from the American Association of People with Disabilities.
“After viewing an early screening of the film in April 2018, I felt very strongly that the entire world should have the chance to see it,” said Tara Shore, program and operations manager for the Belknap Mill. The screening of the film will begin at 6 p.m. in the Rose Chertok Gallery on the third floor of the Mill, with a panel discussion to follow. This program is free and open to the public, sponsored by Lakes Region Community Services, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, New Hampshire Vocational Rehabilitation, and Larry Frates Creates.
Before the screening, from 5-6 p.m., the public is invited to attend the exhibit reception of Artistic Lives, a celebration of art created by artists with disabilities, sponsored by Spaulding Youth Center. RSVPs are required as space is limited for each event.
Visit www.belknapmill.org or www.facebook.com/belknapmill to reserve a seat. Contact Tara Shore at 603-524-8813 for more information.
