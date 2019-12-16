MEREDITH — A French fable gets an American treatment, British-comedy style in 'Beauty and the Beast,' this season’s Panto at The Winnipesaukee Playhouse. The annual romp has taken audiences young and old to visit classic tales told with a twist and rousing music, as performed by a professional cast. Performances include mornings, matinees, and evenings, Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 27-31.
Panto entertainments are a holiday tradition in Great Britain, nearly as old as this year’s tale of 'Beauty and the Beast.' The style is music hall and vaudevillian, with a bit of Monty Python and the broad humor of Mr. Bean. Pantos return time and again on stages in England, taking a classic tale and giving it a twist with plot changes, silly character names, rhyming devices, and audience participation.
The Dame, a central comic camp character larger than life, is an actor in exaggerated drag. In this production, there’s double the fun with two dames. There are plenty of heroes, villagers, and villains to go around, and a back-up chorus of junior dancers that include Sophie Pankhurst, Paulina Oakley, Olivia Nichols, Gianna Tearno, Nicole Sullivan, and Tyler Browne.
Belle is played by Teghan Kelly, paired with Hannah Halischak as Prince Danton and the Beast. In addition to Dames, British Panto offers a trouser-role for the leading man. There are expected and silly character names aplenty with Trev Gabel as Marcel, LaRon Hudson as Gustav, Richard Brundage as Rene Artois, Chris Hendricks as Jean Valjean, Victoria Preisman as Camembert, and Ashley Rubin as Brie, and look for Tom Bengston as Fairy Ivy and Nate Healey as Stella Idea.
Neil Pankhurst penned the original script and directs, heading up a creative team that includes music direction from Judy Hayward.
Tickets to all twelves performances are available by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, and by calling 603-279-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.