MEREDITH — This September, the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host an exhibit titled Baskets and Bowls — A Bountiful Harvest. The exhibit will feature the work of many juried artists. Basket makers, potters, and wood turners have created unique baskets and bowls to mark the turn of the seasons from the hot days of summer to cool mornings when the garden is ready to be harvested.
The exhibit will continue through the end of the September. The gallery is open seven days a week. For more information, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
