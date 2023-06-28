LACONIA — Jada Ganzel has always been interested in food. As a child, she dreamed of owning a five-star restaurant. Laughing as she recalled that childhood dream, Ganzel said, “I didn’t know what that was or what it meant, but it sounded nice.”

In her own way, Ganzel has made the dream come true. Although she does not have a five-star restaurant, she is the owner and baker at Chasing Birds Bread. She loves to craft her own recipes while also researching the recipes of others. But most of all, she loves to bake bread and pastries. Ganzel’s baked goods are sold at Sunflower Natural Foods on South Main Street, where she has a loyal following of customers. Favorites are sourdough bread and bagels, with every batch homemade, as are all her products.

