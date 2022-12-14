LACONIA — While the rest of the world is slumbering, Rachael Marsh is busy in the kitchen. She prepares dough for cookies, cakes, and a variety of sweets to tempt her customers each day. Marsh also begins preparing the specials that hungry customers enjoy on their daily lunch break.

Marsh’s business, which she has owned and operated since 2017 when she was just 25 years old, is extremely popular in the Laconia area and beyond. Her skill at baking and cooking a wide variety of pastries, breads and entrée items comes from years of experience in the kitchen. That business, Laconia Village Bakery, evokes memories of bakeries where customers could buy bread, cookies and other treats.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.