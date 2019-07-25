WEIRS BEACH — Friday, Aug. 2, the Patio Garden will welcome the Billy Rosen Vermont Jazz Trio, as part of their summer jazz series. Rosen, a guitarist, has studied and played with Freddy Bryant, Jason Ennis, David Newsam, and Gene Bertoncini. All shows in the series are from 7-10 p.m.
The Adventure Time Trio will play Saturday, Aug. 3. Drummer and composer Brooke Sofferman studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston with George Russell, Bob Moses, Danilo Perez, Jerry Bergonzi, George Garzone, Cecil McBee, John Abercrombie, Fred Buda of the Boston Pops, and John McNeil, and is now on the NEC faculty. Sofferman performs and records around New England, New York and the East coast with the likes of Jerry Bergonzi, John Medeski, Chris Potter, George Garzone, Bruce Gertz, John Lockwood, Bevan Manson, Herb Pomeroy, and John Abercrombie. Sofferman has released three albums of original music, and has been featured on dozens of recordings.
Sunday, Aug. 4, the house band Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames will play.
On Friday, Aug. 9 will be the P.J. Donahue Jazz Trio. Drummer Donahue has played on 11 albums, and has performed with Maceo Parker, The Headhunters, Corey Glover, The Rebirth Brass Band, The Radiators, SemiSonic, Chris Duarte, Tim Reynolds, Johnny Winter and members of The Commodores. He currently performs with groups including Elsa Cross, the Amorphous Band, FunkyTown, Todd Royce, Joe Gattuso, and Steve Carter. Appearing with Donahue is Steve Carter on guitar and Steve Roy on bass.
Saturday, Aug. 10, will be the Russ Ryan Jazz Quartet. Trumpeter Ryan has performed with Greg Hopkins, Jeff Stout, Bill Pierce and Tiger Okoshi. He’s a soloist with the Big and Phat Jazz Orchestra and the Ryles Jazz Orchestra, plays in the Adagio Big Band, and is a member of the River City Band and the B Street Bombers. Ryan will be accompanied by Travis Shelby on guitar, Justin Greenberg on bass, and George Farrell on drums.
House band the Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames will return Sunday, Aug. 11.
Honey Bees Trio will take the stage Friday, Aug. 16. Led by songwriter Mary Fagan, whose influences range from Billie Holiday to Bob Dylan, the Honey Bees is a New Hampshire-based trio that plays music from many genres. With Chris O’Neill on lead guitar, and Jock Irvine on upright bass, they play a mix of familiar favorites and original songs. For more, visit www.maryfagan.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17 makes way for the Wangari Fahari Trio. Fahari is a Kenyan-born singer, songwriter, and producer who performs Afro pop, jazz, folk and world music. Best known for her acoustic sounds, Fahari has played with drummer Gabriel Harris of Rhythm Village, singer-activist Joan Baez, and African drummer Remi Kabaka. A civil and environmental activist, she founded Fahari Records, and is currently a director of Artists For Wildlife Conservation. Fahari works with The American World Jewish Association, One World Children Fund, and The Greenbelt Movement to raise funds and awareness for Kenyan wildlife conservation, Agro forestry, and human rights.
Sunday, Aug. 18, wraps the series with the Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames.
The restaurant is in Winnipesaukee Marketplace, 21 Weeks St. For more information, visit weirsbeach.com/weirs-jazz-series or facebook.com/weirsjazz, call 603-366-5800, or email patiogarden@weirsbeach.com.
