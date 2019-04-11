WOLFEBORO — Actors from around the region are invited to auditions for 'Our Town' on Sunday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at the Village Players Theater. Described by 'The New York Post' as “one of the sagest, warmest and most deeply human scripts to have come out of our theatre,” the show will be performed the weekends of July 26 and Aug. 4.
Set in the fictional town of Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire, the play follows the Webb and Gibbs families from 1901-1910 as their children grow. Directed by Scott Lounsbury, the summer production of the classic drama will be a staged reading with actors dressed in black on stools using their scripts on music stands, with no sets or scenery. Lounsbury — a music teacher, composer and director — brings his sense of musicality to the production.
Lounsbury is looking for actors 15 years old and older who can woo the audience into the play. He asks those auditioning to come with a prepared poem to recite. They should also expect to read from a poem provided by the director, and to dialogue with other actors. Specifically, Lounsbury will be seeking actors who connect with the text, and with each other.
'Our Town' will be mounted on The Village Players’ historic stage at 51 Glendon St. on Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2-4. For more information, visit www.village-players.com.
