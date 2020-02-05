MEREDITH — 'The Wolves,' a funny, intense look at the complicated world of teenage girls, will be the first production of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s 2020 season. The show, written by Sarah DeLappe, will be performed by the education department Feb. 13-16.
When director Meredith C. Brown wrapped up auditions for the production, one role remained unfilled. “Soccer Mom,” the one adult character in a cast of teenagers, was a casting challenge.
"She needs to contrast with and complement the other nine, all of whom are the teenage members of a girls soccer team,” said Playhouse Education Director Timothy L’Ecuyer. "We needed to cast someone who, in addition to being an excellent actor, could strike a balance between connecting with the rest of the characters on stage and also be a bit on the outside."
Ashley Whalley fits that bill. A performer and owner of The Studio at Meredith Bay, Whalley's performance as Velma Kelly in last summer's production of 'Chicago' earned her a New Hampshire Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Professional Musical. She also choreographed the education department's 2018 production of 'AIDA.'
A 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist, DeLappe's play offers insight and exploration of mature themes that play out in adolescence. "The piece is masterful and so very authentic as it explores the vulnerability and complexity of girls on the cusp of becoming women," Whalley said. "It is both heartwarming and heartbreaking... a true slice of life."
Brown said Whalley will add "a maturity and professionalism to the production which will make it all the more impactful. It is not often our student actors have the opportunity to work in this manner with someone so experienced."
The production contains mature content and language, and may not be suitable for all audiences. For tickets, call 603-279-0333, or visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
