TILTON — Lakes Region Art Association member artists will offer demonstrations on Saturday, May 25, during the Art Festival from noon-5 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road. Artists will demonstrate oil painting, watercolors, drawing, ink painting, charcoal drawing, Chinese brush painting, and photography. Each artist will demonstrate for 20 to 30 minutes.
In addition to demonstrations, the artists are hosting the creation of a community painting and the public is invited to participate. For kids, the gallery will have coloring pages featuring illustrations created by members. The event is free to the public and families are encouraged to attend. The gallery is located at the Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132.
