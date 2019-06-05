LACONIA — The Peter Makris Memorial Run, which has become the official kickoff of Laconia Motorcycle Week, is taking place this year on Saturday, June 8. Time to dust off the bike, change the oil and make a reservation to join the friends, family and even those who never knew him, who gather annually to honor the life of Peter Makris, community leader and patriarch of The NASWA Resort.
The Peter Makris Memorial Fund has brought ongoing benefits for the Laconia community. More than $430,000 has been raised to fund the Laconia Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team and more than $125,000 has gone to support the Easter Seals NH “Veterans Count” program. In addition, the area CERT Emergency Response Team and other local charities — including a $4,500 donation to the family of firefighter Kyle Jameson, who lost his battle to cancer three years ago, have benefited from the fund. The tradition of the run embraces the things that meant most to Makris — family, friends, The NASWA, his fellow U.S. Marine Corps Leathernecks and the Laconia community.
This year’s run has elements of tradition – like the breakfast buffet at the NAZBAR & Grill – followed by an opening performance by James Montgomery, and The Blessing of the Bikes.
The scenic route for the run includes a return to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with laps around the track and road course.
“The privilege and excitement of riding a NASCAR racecourse is cherished and memorable,” said Cynthia Makris, Peter Makris’ daughter and president of the NASWA Resort and the Laconia Motorcycle Week Board. “We are very grateful to GM Dave McGrath for providing this opportunity to our riders — it is an experience to enjoy and we know Peter will be smiling as he watches us do these laps in his memory.”
The ride will then continue on a scenic “feet up” Lake Winnipesaukee route, courtesy of the New Hampshire State Police, who donate their time to lead this run with no stops – a privileged riding experience. Arriving back at the NASWA, hungry and ready to celebrate, riders can park their bikes near their rooms, or across the street at the parking lot and then stroll over to the NAZBAR & Grill for a lunch buffet. Big Boy Catering steps up to the task and Chef Greg provides a legendary lunch — not typical biker fare, but a gourmet buffet, including hearty meats, fresh seafood and homemade pasta, along with other offerings.
“Good food is a trademark at the NASWA, so we appreciate Chef Greg and his team for up-scaling his buffets for this run,” Makris said. “No other bike run has the caliber of food and entertainment that we offer at the NASWA — this event is a signature for our resort. Peter would have wanted it that way.”
Music is also a hallmark at the NASWA, so the NAZBAR & Grill is proud to host the rocking blues and harmonica sounds of the James Montgomery Blues Band. The NASWA is proud to welcome the band for a return engagement and fans will be ready to rock at 1:30 p.m., when Montgomery takes the stage. The party will go into the night, moving upstairs to the Blue Bistro until 12:30 a.m.
The price for this entire event is $50 per person, including breakfast, lunch and a chip for a beer “on Peter.”
$75 VIP bonus puts you at the front of the pack. Boaters, bikers and exotic and collector auto fans are all welcomed to join!
Registration will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Opening ceremonies and blessing of the bikes will begin at 10:30, and the ride will start at 11 a.m. Register by visiting www.naswa.com or by calling 603-366-4341.
