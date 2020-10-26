GILFORD — Jodie Gallant, Owner, CEO, and Business Strategist/Coach of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy, has announced they are bringing back CEO Live for its second year on Friday, Nov. 13; this time as a virtual live-stream event. Early Bird and Buy One Get One 50% off tickets are available now through November 1. Visit jodiegallant.com for details or to sign up.
CEO Live 2020 is a one-day INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL event in NH’s Lakes Region for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals working hard to take their life and business to the next level.
JMG will be working with Marc McNamara and his team at The Enablement Group to deliver a high-end, interactive, virtual event streaming live from the historic and newly renovated, Belknap Mill.
“As a believer of possibility and a lover of small local service businesses, I created CEO LIVE to invite business owners and leaders on the fast-track to reaching their dreams and building their businesses to fuel the life they desire,” shared Jodie Gallant. “While COVID is keeping us from being all together in one room, I’m beyond excited to be working with The Enablement Group to be taking this virtual event to a whole new level. It’s going to be so fun!”
In addition to hearing from Jodie herself, participants will be treated to five guest speakers joining from New England to the Mid-Atlantic, vision connection, a Live Interview with a local inspiring business owner, live strategy Q&A session with the presenters, select access to a private Q&A with a speaker of their choice and even prizes for joining in the conversation.
JMG proudly introduces the CEO Live 2020 speakers: Anna Cosic, Career and Leadership Coach; Myrna Plaisir Daramy, Digital Media Optimization Specialist; Elizabeth Eskenazi, Certified Professional Co-Active Coach and Principal Consultant and Founder of Mind the Core; and Raya Al-Hashmi, Brand Photographer. The live interview, Sponsored by She Built This, will feature Karen Bassett, Co-Owner of Wayfarer Coffee Roasters.
Jodie has been in the business branding, marketing, and community leadership game for many years and with that experience, hunkered into her passion to help local business owners go from good to great. It is with this foundation, that she is so excited to bring business owners and leaders into a new realm of expansion, mindset development, coaching, support and strategy to build their business and brand their way.
For more details, or to register for CEO Live, visit jodiegallant.com.
