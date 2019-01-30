Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. A burst of heavy snow expected early. Low -2F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. A burst of heavy snow expected early. Low -2F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.