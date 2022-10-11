In many ways, stress is a part of life for all of us. But for seniors, stress can have a larger effect on physical and mental wellness.
Having worries and concerns is natural, but it is more important as we get older to practice stress-reduction techniques to manage these thoughts.
The great news is that stress, and the techniques to manage it, are usually easy for most people to practice. Meditation, breathing exercises, physical movement and other tactics can help seniors continue to live the best quality of life and can even improve overall wellness.
Why is it critical to manage stress?
As we continue to keep our homes and families safe during COVID-19, it’s even more important to focus on the mental health needs of our seniors when it comes to stress.
Several studies have shown that stress is linked to mental and physical problems, from anxiety and depression to hypertension and immune system complications. In fact, it’s estimated that stress increases the risk of heart disease by 40%, heart attack by 25% and stroke by 50%. Not to mention the fact that stress can also exacerbate existing conditions — which can be very impactful for those with less efficient immune systems.
What can seniors do to manage their stress in a positive way?
Finding moments of joy and focusing on activities and hobbies that bring meaning and purpose can help seniors manage their stress. Fortunately, there are many more stress relief techniques that seniors can follow to help improve their own personal wellbeing. What senior clients use to manage their stress today can help better prepare them for any future stress.
Stress relief techniques
• Connection can help relieve stress. Seniors can call a friend or family member, have a video chat or spend time with loved ones when possible.
• Meditate at the same time every day or whenever feelings of stress or anxiety arise.
• Practice deep breathing and mindfulness exercises.
• Reach out to friends and family to connect and spend time together.
• Follow a consistent exercise regimen and healthy diet, upon physician approval.
• Journal or jot down thoughts and feelings at the end of each day — and be sure to take a moment to reflect on all the positive things that happened throughout the day.
• Find a virtual volunteer opportunity to give back to the community.
• Put together and execute a to-do list to increase productivity, decrease feelings of restlessness and combat procrastination.
• Join a yoga class or practice it at home (with physician approval)
• Listen to soothing or relaxing music, especially before bed.
• Find a way to laugh, whether it’s by watching a funny TV show/movie or listening to a comedy album.
Comfort Keepers Can Help
At Comfort Keepers, we have spent the last 20 years perfecting the art of helping seniors and other adults maintain their peace, happiness, and joy. To us, every moment in a senior’s life is a unique opportunity to foster positivity, going beyond daily tasks. Our approach to care is called Interactive Caregiving, a philosophy centered around four central aspects of life: mind, body, nutrition, and safety.
What’s more, our trained caregivers are selected with one specific quality in mind: empathy. Care that is empathetic is care that starts in the heart, and it allows us to meet our clients’ exact needs.
Learn more about our unique service offering by contacting a local Comfort Keepers office.
About Comfort Keepers
Comfort Keepers is a leader in providing in-home care consisting of such services as companionship,
transportation, housekeeping, meal preparation, bathing, mobility assistance, nursing services, and a host
of additional items all meant to keep seniors living independently worry free in the comfort of their homes.
Comfort Keepers have been serving New Hampshire residents since 2005. Let us help you stay independent.
Call 603-536-6060 or visit our website at nhcomfortkeepers.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.