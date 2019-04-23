LACONIA — Trip Senior Center and Lakes Region Creative Aging Center will be presenting Tai Chi classes at each locations.
Classes will be Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Lakes Region Creative Aging Center, and Mondays and Thursdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at TRIP Senior Center in Franklin.
The classes run April 22–May 31 for Session 1, and June 3-July 18 for Session 2. The classes are $70 for each six-week session. Registration is requested in advance. Ben Low will lead the class, including the fundamental Tai Chi principles of rooting, releasing, pulsing, spiraling, alignment, and flow through stance and posture work, Tai Chi walking practices, and selected movements from the classical Yang Tai Chi forms.
To register for the class at TRIP Senior Center, 12 Rowell Drive in Franklin, call 603 934-4151.
To register for the class at Lakeside Creative Aging Resources, 17 Church St., call 603 267-9867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.