LACONIA — August is National Immunization Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to spread the word about the importance of measles vaccination. Though declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000 thanks to widespread immunization, measles has reemerged in recent years due to declines in vaccination coverage. This August, The Partnership for Public Health joins the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in educating our community about measles prevention through timely vaccination.
Many underestimate the risks posed by measles today. However, measles is one of the most contagious diseases on Earth, able to linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room. According to NFID, measles can also lead to severe, sometimes permanent complications including pneumonia, hospitalization, brain swelling and even death. Before the measles vaccine was available, millions contracted the disease each year in the U.S., with 400-500 annual deaths.
Safe and effective measles vaccines have been available for over 50 years. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are approximately 97% effective at preventing measles infection. Thanks to widespread uptake of the MMR vaccine, measles cases declined more than 99% in the 20th century. However, due to recent drops in immunization coverage, measles has made a comeback. The U.S. experienced multiple large measles outbreaks in 2019, the highest number of cases reported since 1992.
That's why PPH is proud to join NFID in urging the community to get up-to-date on measles vaccination, especially before international travel. Talk to your health care provider to ensure you and your family members have received the recommended two MMR vaccine doses. Vaccination remains our most effective tool for preventing the spread of measles.
Learn more about the signs, symptoms and risks of measles at nfid.org/measles. Help spread facts not measles this August by sharing NFID's measles resources and using the hashtag #PreventMeasles. Together, we can protect community health through timely vaccination.
•••
Serving the Lakes Region through health and wellness initiatives, the mission of the Partnership for Public Health is to improve the health and wellbeing of the region through inter-organizational collaboration and community and public health improvement activities. Partnership in Health is located at 67 Water St., Laconia. For more information, call 603-528-2145.
