Measles

The Partnership for Public Health joins the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in educating our community about measles prevention through timely vaccination. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — August is National Immunization Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to spread the word about the importance of measles vaccination. Though declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000 thanks to widespread immunization, measles has reemerged in recent years due to declines in vaccination coverage. This August, The Partnership for Public Health joins the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in educating our community about measles prevention through timely vaccination.

Many underestimate the risks posed by measles today. However, measles is one of the most contagious diseases on Earth, able to linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room. According to NFID, measles can also lead to severe, sometimes permanent complications including pneumonia, hospitalization, brain swelling and even death. Before the measles vaccine was available, millions contracted the disease each year in the U.S., with 400-500 annual deaths.

