Forgetting a person’s name or appointment can be frustrating, but it’s usually not a major concern. However, when your aging loved one struggles with their memory, can’t concentrate, and demonstrates significant personality changes, then something more serious — such as dementia — could be the culprit.

While more than 5 million adults 65 or older are living with dementia, the signs are sometimes subtle or overlooked. Identifying early signs of dementia and seeking appropriate medical care can help your senior connect with resources to manage their condition.

