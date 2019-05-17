LACONIA — The American Red Cross and Lakes Region Mental Health Center are partnering to bring Red Cross Resiliency Programs to veterans, service members, and military families. The first session, “Introduction to Mind and Body Skills,” will take place at the mental health center’s Conference Center on Friday, May 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The workshop series will continue on June 14, and on the second Friday of every month thereafter, through December. Participants may attend one, some or all the sessions at no charge.
The workshops aim to help improve coping abilities, communication skills and personal wellness strategies. They are presented in confidential, small-group modules, led by licensed mental health professionals. The focus is on building skills that enhance the likelihood of positive reconnections among family members, as well as reengagement of service members in civilian life.
Workshops topics and dates are:
Friday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. – Introduction to Mind and Body Skills. To sign up, visit lrmhcmindbodymay.eventbrite.com.
Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. – Using Mind and Body Skills. To sign up, visit lrmhcmindbodyjune.eventbrite.com.
Friday, July 12, 5:30 p.m. – Communication
Friday, Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m. – Exploring Trauma
Friday, Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. – Handling Stress
Friday, Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. – Relating to Children
Friday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m. – Identifying Depression
Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. – Working through Anger
All workshops are free and available to all those impacted by deployment from all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve, National Guard, active duty service members, veterans and their families. Workshops will be held at Lakes Region Mental Health Conference Center, 40 Beacon St. E.
For more information about the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Inc. or to schedule an appointment, call 603-524-1100 or visit www.lrmhc.org.
