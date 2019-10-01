MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely, beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types, to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lakes Region:
Laconia
Sept. 27, 12:30-6 p.m., Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
Oct. 3, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Lakes Region General Hospital, 80 Highland St.
Oct. 4, 1-6 p.m., Woodside Building, 227 Ledges Drive
Oct. 4, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Penny Pitou Travel, 55 Canal St.
Barnstead
Sept. 27, noon-5 p.m., Barnstead Fire and Rescue Station 1, 305 Parade Road
Moultonborough
Sept. 27, noon-5:30 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Plymouth
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Oct. 10, noon-5:30 p.m., Plymouth State University, 24 High St.
Oct. 11, noon-5:30 p.m., Plymouth State University, 24 High St.
Bristol
Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Freudenberg-NOK, 450 Pleasant St./Route 104
Wolfeboro
Oct. 2, noon-5:30 p.m., Brewster Academy, 41 Academy Drive
New Hampton
Oct. 3, 2-7 p.m., New Hampton School, 70 Main St.
Tilton
Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center Building 3, 120 Laconia Road
Alton
Oct. 11, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion, 164 Wolfeboro Highway
Blood drives are also happening in Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties, in Atkinson, Bedford, Berlin, Bretton Woods, Bow, Concord, Conway, Danbury, Goffstown, Gorham, Greenfield, Hanover, Henniker, Hollis, Jaffrey, Keene, Lebanon, Lincoln, Littleton, Litchfield, Madison, Manchester, Merrimack, Milford, Mont Vernon, Nashua, Pelham, Peterborough, Sanbornville, South Sutton, Weare, Whitefield, and Woodsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.