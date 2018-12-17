MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give, and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.
Now is an important time to give blood and platelets. A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, when donors are busy with family gatherings and travel. In addition, severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations and negatively affect the blood supply. Patients can’t afford a shortage of blood.
As a special thank you for helping meet the urgent need, those give Dec. 20 through Jan. 6, 2019 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross tee-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 20 through Jan. 15, 2019 in the Lakes Region:
Carroll
Wolfeboro
Dec. 21, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., The Wolfeboro Inn, 90 N. Main St., P.O. Box 1270
Dec. 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 258 S. Main St.
Moultonborough
Dec. 28, 1-6 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Merrimack
Canterbury
Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Canterbury Elementary School, 15 Baptist Road
Belknap County
Tilton
Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Dec. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Franklin Savings Bank, 67 Laconia Road
Belmont
Jan. 2, 2019, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Belknap Mall, 96 Daniel Webster Highway
Jan. 15, 2019, 1-6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St.
Meredith
Jan. 2, 2019: 1-6 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 300 New Hampshire Route 25, P.O. Box 237
Laconia
Jan. 4, 2019, 2-7 p.m., Woodside Building, 227 Ledges Drive
Jan. 9, 2019, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
Alton
Jan. 10, 2019, 1-6 p.m., Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road
Center Harbor
Jan. 11, 2019, 1-6 p.m., Center Harbor Congregational Church, 52 Main St.
Grafton
Plymouth
Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Bristol
Jan. 15, 2019, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 2 West Shore Road, West Shore Road and New Hampshire 3A
There are also blood drives happening in Barnstead, Conway, North Conway, Sanbornville, Keene, Winchester, Colebrook, Gorham, Enfield, Hanover, Lebanon, Littleton, North Haverhill, Amherst, Bedford, Goffstown, Hudson, Manchester, Merrimack, Milford, Nashua, Peterborough, Weare, Boscawen, Chichester, Concord, Epsom, New London, Warner, Chester, Derry, Epping, Exeter, Fremont, Hampstead, Kingston, Londonderry, Newfields, Newmarket, North Hampton, Portsmouth, Raymond, Rye, Salem, Seabrook, South Hampton, Stratham, Windham, Dover, Durham, Milton, Rochester, Somersworth, Strafford.
Make an appointment to donate blood and platelets by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App for free, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-RED CROSS. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions, or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or on Twitter at @RedCross.
