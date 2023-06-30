Awards

From left, Mayor Hosmer, Tammy Carmichael PPH executive director and  Freeman Toth. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Partnership for Public Health held its 2023 annual meeting in early April, focusing on the critical issue of housing insecurity in the Lakes Region. The event featured an engaging keynote speaker and discussion by local public health professionals and culminated in the presentation of awards to deserving members of the community.

The Standard of Excellence Award was presented by Carissa Elphick, deputy director of PPH, to Tammy Carmichael, executive director of PPH. Carmichael was nominated by her staff and peers for exemplifying the Partnership's mission and serving as a guidepost for the organization, community, and her staff.

