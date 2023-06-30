LACONIA — The Partnership for Public Health held its 2023 annual meeting in early April, focusing on the critical issue of housing insecurity in the Lakes Region. The event featured an engaging keynote speaker and discussion by local public health professionals and culminated in the presentation of awards to deserving members of the community.
The Standard of Excellence Award was presented by Carissa Elphick, deputy director of PPH, to Tammy Carmichael, executive director of PPH. Carmichael was nominated by her staff and peers for exemplifying the Partnership's mission and serving as a guidepost for the organization, community, and her staff.
Two Community Champion Awards were presented by Carmichael to Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer and Freeman Toth, housing stabilization and homeless outreach manager of the Community Action Program. Mayor Hosmer received the award for his dedicated efforts to improve housing security and reduce homelessness in the community, while Toth was recognized for his individualized direct intervention work with those experiencing homelessness.
John Beland, Partnership emergency preparedness director, presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Jan Learned, who has served the Partnership for five years through the NH Senior Community Service Employment Program and has touched hundreds of lives throughout the region.
Lastly, Courtney DeVost, director of finance and operations, presented longevity awards to PPH staff members Nikki Thomas (three years), John Beland (three years), Lori Raymond (five years), and Carissa Elphick (eight years).
The Partnership would like to express its gratitude to all partners and community members who attended the meeting, as well as its partner sponsors Bank of New Hampshire and Franklin Savings Bank, and congratulate those deserving members honored at the event. To learn more about the Partnership for Public Health, view its annual report, or inquire about getting involved with public health in your region, visit pphnh.org.
