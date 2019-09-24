FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice will host a free Powerful Tools for Caregivers series, in conjunction with ServiceLink and the Community Action Program. This series teaches caregivers of those with dementia, chronic illness or developmental disorders the importance of self-care and gives them the tools to do so. Caregivers have elevated risk of illness and mortality because they often put aside their own needs, including sleep, financial resources, and health care, in favor of meeting the needs of their loved one. Caregivers will get help with things like reducing stress, improving self confidence, better communicating feelings, balance, increasing ability to make tough decisions, and locating helpful resources.
Caregivers should register by Oct. 9, and classes will be held Wednesdays, Oct. 16-Nov. 20, 2-3:30 p.m., at Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St. Funding for the series is made possible in part by the U.S. Administration for Community Living.
