LACONIA — Pike Industries, Inc., a leading provider of construction services and materials, is making a donation of aggregate materials to Lakes Region General Hospital. The company presented its support to Kevin W. Donovan, President & CEO, LRGHealthcare, on April 30.
“We are happy to help the LRGHealthcare system with this modest donation. We produce construction aggregates, and this is just a small way that we can show our support to our neighbors at LRGH,” said Pike Industries President Barry Duffy. “The staff at LRGH have a lot to deal with right now, as the coronavirus pandemic consumes a lot of resources and has canceled all elective procedures.”
"Pike Industries, Inc. understands the recent outbreak of COVID-19 is and will continue to be, a difficult time for the community," the company said in a statement. "In this unprecedented time, the company continues to support the community and healthcare workers during these challenging days. The value of the donation was in excess of $750.
“Pike Industries is another great example of how this community comes together during these most challenging times. We are grateful for the support from such a great organization,” said Kevin W. Donovan, President & CEO, of LRGHealthcare.
Pike Industries, Inc., with executive offices in Belmont, is considered an essential business, and they are safely working to maintain Northern New England roads and highways. The company urges drivers to slow down and drive safely through construction zones to avoid unnecessary emergency services as a result of a work zone accident. Pike Industries, Inc. encourages operating businesses to continue to contributing to their communities while donating products or financially supporting frontline workers and the general public.
