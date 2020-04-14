PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Community Health recently welcomed the newest members of their hospice volunteer team. The volunteers come from a variety of professional backgrounds and represent many of the 18 towns PBCH serves.
Hospice volunteers help by holding vigil, writing letters, reading to patients, light housekeeping, relieving family caregivers, helping with outside chores, grocery shopping, dog walking and holding conversations. Some volunteers give one or two hours per week, some give one or two hours per month. "We are always looking for wonderful people who have a passion for working with others," said Lauren Bell, hospice volunteer coordinator for PBCH.
The volunteers completed a free, five-week training course, covering the hospice philosophy, listening and communication skills, confidentiality, family dynamics, and bereavement support for clients and families.
For more information about volunteering, contact Lauren Bell, SW, at 603-536-2232 or lbell@pbhha.org.
