LACONIA — Every year Aug. 31 is observed as International Overdose Awareness Day. The day aims to raise overdose awareness, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury because of drug overdose, and stimulate discussion about available community resources, overdose prevention and local drug policy.
The community is invited to attend the event at Bartlett Beach tonight from 6-7:30 p.m. Everyone in attendance will receive an International Overdose Awareness Day wristband and is encouraged to use the hashtags #OverdoseAware and #EndOverdose on social media. Narcan, or naloxone, training and kits will be provided.
Navigating Recovery encourages people in the community to think differently about drug overdose. No community is immune.
For more information about International Overdose Awareness Day, visit www.overdoseday.com or call Navigating Recovery at 603-524-5939.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.