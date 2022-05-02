LACONIA — Horizons Counseling Center, 61 Beacon Street West, Suite 3 (follow directions for Hector’s Restaurant), will host an open house on Wednesday, May 4 from 3-6 p.m.
Come meet the team, learn about the services that the center provides, and network with community partners.
• Outpatient Counseling for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders
• Intensive outpatient services (The Nathan Brody Program)
• Morning and evening IOP Program available
• Belknap County Recovery Court
• Belknap County CORE Program
• Gender specific trauma groups
• Compass House Sober Living for Women
Light refreshments will be served
Note, for the health and safety of everyone, the center is requesting mask-wearing for this event.
For questions please call 603-524-4664
