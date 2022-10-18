LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center and The Belknap Mill will welcome Jay Barnett to The Belknap Mill on Tuesday, Oct. 25, to speak to the public. The event is 11 a.m. to noon, at The Belknap Mill.
Barnett, formerly a professional football player and now a marriage and family therapist and mental health coach, will be coming to Laconia to speak about the importance of mental health and developing a positive mindset in everyday life. Barnett is an acclaimed youth mentor, author, and an inspiring public speaker who is on a mission to inspire, empower, and ignite fire into the minds of women and men around the world, helping them become their best selves.
With appearances on national TV programs and publications, such as NBC’s "Hoda and Jenna," "Black Enterprise," "The Breakfast Club," and "Wendy Williams," Barnett discusses topics such as healing, self-love, self-worth, confidence, and personal victories.
In his published journal and book tour titled “Just Heal, Bro,” he addresses mental health in black men. The goal of the journal is to reach men in their communities to inform them that they are not alone in their mental health struggles, and to let them know that there are life-changing resources available. Barnett’s hope is to help all people find strength in their own vulnerability and a path to healing through education.
