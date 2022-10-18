Jay Barnett

Former professional football player, now a marriage and family therapist, Jay Barnett, will speak to the public at Belknap Mill on Oct. 25. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center and The Belknap Mill will welcome Jay Barnett to The Belknap Mill on Tuesday, Oct. 25, to speak to the public. The event is 11 a.m. to noon, at The Belknap Mill.

Barnett, formerly a professional football player and now a marriage and family therapist and mental health coach, will be coming to Laconia to speak about the importance of mental health and developing a positive mindset in everyday life. Barnett is an acclaimed youth mentor, author, and an inspiring public speaker who is on a mission to inspire, empower, and ignite fire into the minds of women and men around the world, helping them become their best selves.

