Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, for her leadership to ensure that speech therapy needs of residents are always met. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Lakes Region, Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, for her leadership to ensure that speech therapy needs of residents are always met.
For its third year, the NH Healthcare Heroes initiative has recognized the dedication, courage and commitment of the state’s healthcare community. One healthcare hero and two runners-up from seven regions were recently selected from across the state through nominations submitted by colleagues, family, friends and patients. In total, 21 healthcare heroes and 42 runners-up have been recognized over the program’s three years.
“The pressures on our healthcare sector workers remain significant as we continually hear stories of how these individuals are asked to do more in more in critical jobs that involve the health and welfare of our citizens,” said Roxie Severance, healthcare sector advisor for the New Hampshire Sector Partnerships Initiative. “These recognitions help boost morale for entire organizations and shine a light on the work done not only in frontline healthcare but behind the scenes so that care can be delivered and maintained. Congratulations to these amazing winners and runners-up.”
Serving as a speech therapist at Golden View Health Care Center, Dever plays an important role for residents in evaluating and treating swallowing and respiratory functions, cognitive deficits and communication skills, through the use of specialized testing, exercises, education and instruction. Her nominator said, “Melissa is an amazing example of what we all should be. You give your time when you don’t have to. You spread laughter and easement amongst us all with your presence.”
Dever, who lives in Meredith, has been a speech therapist for more than four years. “I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as the Lakes Region Healthcare Hero,” said Dever. “I believe it is our duty as humans, and members of the Golden View community, to help others show people that they are valued and that they matter. I am very fortunate that this job provides me that opportunity.”
In 2020, the healthcare sector team at SPI developed the NH Healthcare Heroes effort to shine a light on the essential roles and opportunities to help others by working in the healthcare field. SPI is a collaborative, industry-led program that provides funding, training expertise and other resources to help companies within a growing industry sector collaborate on workforce development needs together.
