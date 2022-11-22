Melissa Dever

Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, for her leadership to ensure that speech therapy needs of residents are always met. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Lakes Region, Melissa Dever from Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10, for her leadership to ensure that speech therapy needs of residents are always met.

For its third year, the NH Healthcare Heroes initiative has recognized the dedication, courage and commitment of the state’s healthcare community. One healthcare hero and two runners-up from seven regions were recently selected from across the state through nominations submitted by colleagues, family, friends and patients. In total, 21 healthcare heroes and 42 runners-up have been recognized over the program’s three years.

