PLYMOUTH — People feel better when they eat well. Good eating habits, and being mindful of healthy eating goals, can improve mental and physical health, and give the body the energy it needs to do enjoyable activities.
Many seniors do not have their nutritional needs met. Changes in the body during ages and changing dietary needs can make healthy eating more difficult for older adults.
One in three hospital patients is malnourished upon admission and almost one third of U.S. patients experiences declines in nutritional status while in the hospital.
The health risks associated with malnutrition can be especially concerning for seniors. Symptoms can include:
- Weakened immune system
- Poor wound healing
- Muscle weakness
- Weight loss
- Dental issues
If engaging in good eating habits is a struggle, there are steps to take to ensure they get proper nutrition. In addition to consulting a physician about diet or health concerns, seniors can try the following tactics to get back on the right track:
- Make meals a social occasion. Sharing a meal is one of the most enjoyable ways to ensure that someone is eating well. This can look like making something healthy for others or reaching out to people that enjoy cooking healthy food and offering them company.
- Make healthy eating fit the budget. Good food doesn’t have to be expensive. A doctor or nutritionist can point patients to budget-friendly, nutritious food options. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle saves money on future medical care.
- Shop for healthy foods. Having a kitchen stocked with healthy snacks and meal options is one of the most important steps to maintaining a balanced diet.
- Encourage people to ask for help. When concerned about a loved one's ability to plan healthy meals, shop for groceries or getting the nutrition they need, tell them to ask for help. In-home caregivers, delivery services, family, friends and medical professionals can all help older adults reach their nutrition goals.
For those concerned about their nutrition or the eating habits of a senior loved one, speaking to a medical professional is important.
Comfort Keepers Can Help
For seniors struggling to maintain healthy eating habits, Comfort Keepers caregivers can help with meal planning, grocery shopping, meal preparation and support for physician-prescribed diets. Custom care plans focus on physical and mental health and wellness activities. To learn more, call 603-536-6060 or visit comfortkeepers.com/plymouthnh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.