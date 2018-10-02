How often do you think about your lungs? Breathing is so automatic that it’s unlikely you give them much more than a passing thought. But just like all our other organs, the lungs require maintenance and protection, especially as we begin to age.
As it turns out, our lungs have quite the head start when it comes to aging. According to the American Lung Association, our lungs mature by the time we’re 20-25 years old, and once we reach 35, their functionality actually begins to diminish due to certain age-related changes. As we get even older, the changes to the lungs —and other surrounding body parts — can make breathing more difficult.
• Air sacs, found within the lungs, which help with the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide, lose their shape and elasticity. This then makes exhalation harder and doesn’t allow as much oxygen to make its way into the bloodstream.
• It’s not uncommon to think of the lungs as organs that work independently to facilitate breathing, but they receive quite a bit of help from neighboring organs, namely, the respiratory muscles. One of the most significant within this group, the diaphragm, is responsible for expanding the lungs during inspiration. The diaphragm weakens considerably with age, which makes breathing enough air in and out more difficult.
• Even changes to the rib cage impact breathing. Gradual bone loss — common among older adults — causes the rib cage to thin and even change shape. This makes it harder for it to expand and contract during breathing.
While decreased efficiency in the lungs is, unfortunately, a normal part of aging, it doesn’t mean that seniors can’t take steps to protect their lungs from greater threats. Below are a few tips that senior clients can follow so that they continue to breathe easy.
• Don’t smoke, or take steps to quit. Smoking is the primary cause of both lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, not to mention numerous other health conditions and diseases. Many may feel that they’re “past the point of no return” when it comes to smoking, but evidence shows that it’s never too late. In fact, the American Lung Association notes that lung functionality improves just months after quitting.
• Get regular aerobic exercise (with physician approval). It’s reported that aerobic exercise increases breathing from 15 times a minute to anywhere between 40 and 60. Doing this on a consistent basis allows the lungs to become more efficient.
• Avoid exposure to pollutants. It becomes more difficult for the lungs to resist many of the airborne toxins as we get older. Seniors should stay away from secondhand smoke, avoid going outside when there are reports of air pollution, and modify the home to make it as pollutant-free as possible. This includes dusting and vacuuming weekly, as well as using natural cleaning products whenever possible.
• Prevent respiratory infection. Seniors should wash their hands with warm, soapy water often throughout the day and follow all other hygienic best practices. It’s also recommended that they get the influenza vaccine each year before flu season, and talk to their physician about receiving the pneumococcal pneumonia vaccine.
• Take a deep breath. One of the best ways to make the lungs more efficient is by simply breathing properly. Deep breathing exercises can greatly improve lung capacity and help to eliminate stress.
The professional care team at Comfort Keepers® can help senior clients follow these tips to help keep their lungs healthy, and help those facing lung disease or who are recovering from respiratory illness. Caregivers can remind them to take medication and provide transportation to and from any scheduled appointments.
Contact your local Comfort Keepers at 603-536-6060 to learn more about in-home care services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.