LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
For more than five years, NH has consistently ranked among the top 10 states in the nation in the overall rate of overdose due to prescription and injection drug use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. kathy ireland Recovery Centers will work closely with local community partners in NH to enhance services for people with substance use and mental health disorders.
To receive the funds over a four-year performance period, kathy ireland Recovery Centers and its community partners must achieve the following: 1) expansion of virtual and integrated treatment and recovery supports through telehealth, 2) provision of behavioral health workforce and community awareness trainings, 3) investments in services that enhance resources for underserved populations, and 4) multiple investments that increase treatment and recovery support access and engagement, including transportation, gas cards, and phones for virtual service access.
“We know people who struggle with substance use or mental health disorders often face enormous barriers to receiving the help and support they need,” shares Douglas M. Leech, Founder and CEO of Ascension Recovery Services. “As a result, many people experience these challenges until it’s too late. We want to make sure no one faces them alone — and that’s why we’re committed to increasing access to substance use and mental health prevention, treatment, and recovery support across the United States. That’s exactly what this funding will allow us and our community partners to do. Evidence-based treatment will be much more accessible as a direct result of this funding.”
The funded consortium will also focus on supporting training and education for behavioral health professionals. This includes helping people become certified recovery support workers; CRSWs are people who provide recovery support, such as recovery coaching, recovery planning, community education, advocacy, and linkage and referral to other community programs. To become a CRSW in New Hampshire, specific training, supervision, and other requirements must be met.
“kathy ireland Recovery Centers is committed to continuing to work as a collaborative partner to expand available treatment and recovery resources,” says Kathy Ireland, chair and CEO of kathy ireland Worldwide. “As the world is continuing to struggle through a decades-long substance use and mental health crisis, a multi-year global pandemic, and associated economic hardships and social challenges, the development and expansion of the behavioral health continuum of care is necessary and cannot be overstated. Collaborative partnerships, such as those being funded through this grant, will make the biggest impact and help to address these very challenging issues. Together, we can and will make a difference.”
If you or someone you know needs help for a substance use disorder, contact SAMHSA.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357) to find a treatment center near you.
