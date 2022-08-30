LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.

For more than five years, NH has consistently ranked among the top 10 states in the nation in the overall rate of overdose due to prescription and injection drug use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. kathy ireland Recovery Centers will work closely with local community partners in NH to enhance services for people with substance use and mental health disorders.

