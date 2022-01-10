LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center recently received a $10,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation's Charles E. and Nancy E. Wilder Fund. The grant will help further Lakes Region Mental Health Center’s mission of providing integrated mental and physical health care for people with mental illness.
“These funds will help support the provision and expansion of mental health programs and services for the 4,000 Lakes Region residents we serve each year, including those who need our services now more than ever. As a leading provider of these services, we remain dedicated to improving outcomes for people with mental health and substance use disorders, we aspire to create the vital conditions that promote well-being and a system of care where all people have readily available access to evidence-informed services across a full continuum” said Maggie Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer for Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 603-524-1100 or visit the website at www.lrmhc.org.
