GILFORD — As of Aug. 1, Lakes Cosmetic Institute’s new location is now officially open for business at 36 Country Club Road, Suite 914.
This change is specifically designed to allow LCI to provide the best service that they can offer in a professional, warm, personable and comfortable manner. Since its conception 16 years ago, LCI has been on a mission to build relationships with their clients by empowering everyone to experience their own beauty without borders.
From injectables and body sculpting, to laser treatments and advanced skin treatments, they provide the highest caliber of luxury med spa services. Among their most popular treatments are lip & cheek filler, Botox, OxyGeneo Facials and laser hair removal. LCI is purpose-driven and passionate about helping men and women of all ages to look great and feel amazing.
Lakes Cosmetic Institute offers comprehensive and complimentary consultations for all of their treatments. Jennifer Nunez, RN, is LCI’s expert injector with over 16 years of injecting experience. During your first meeting, she can help you find which treatment is best suited to help you reverse the negative signs of aging and restore lost volume within the skin.
Jennifer Nunez, states the company has seen massive growth and success in the last several years, and recently won Best Of The Lakes Region for the fourth year in a row. Even despite the unexpected challenges brought on by COVID – 19, LCI saw increased interest in their services. Nunez attributes this growth to helping people understand how cosmetic procedures can help them enhance their own beauty and feel empowered. Samantha Peterson, CMA states both staff and clients are very excited for the larger space. “It was much needed to support our growth and is built to fit our style and team.”
An open house event will be held in September. Call/text or book online to experience the Lakes Regions most elite med spa experience and let the LCI team help you to behold your own beauty. Visit: lakescosmetic.com or call 603-527-8127.
