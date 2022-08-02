GILFORD — As of Aug. 1, Lakes Cosmetic Institute’s new location is now officially open for business at 36 Country Club Road, Suite 914.

This change is specifically designed to allow LCI to provide the best service that they can offer in a professional, warm, personable and comfortable manner. Since its conception 16 years ago, LCI has been on a mission to build relationships with their clients by empowering everyone to experience their own beauty without borders.

