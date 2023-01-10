Michael Watto, DO, MPH

FRANKLIN — HealthFirst Family Care Center welcomes Michael Watto, DO, MPH, to its health care team serving as the new medical director. He will be providing primary and osteopathic care to patients in both the Laconia and Franklin HealthFirst locations.

Dr. Watto has an extensive medical and military background. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, he completed his residency training at Martin Army Community Hospital, Fort Benning, Georgia. Dr. Watto completed his medical education at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, where he received his DO degree in Osteopathic Medicine. He has also earned a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University. 

