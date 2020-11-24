LACONIA — This time of year, people may feel the absence of a loved one more acutely. In this challenging year, people may face layers of additional loss or wonder whether or how to gather safely with loved ones.
Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice invites the community to take part in a special online session to explore ways to share and honor grief and how to practice self-care and care for others this season.
“This season is always hard for those who have suffered a death. And this year, the questions, emotions, and heartache of this time may be even more intense,” said Dan Kusch, bereavement care coordinator. “There is no right way to grieve and no right way to move through this season. But together with others we can acknowledge our heartbreak, anticipate what we may need, and find courage with others as we make our way without a map.”
Whether looking ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Kwanza, Bodhi Day or another cultural or religious day, or readying for the onset of winter; everyone is welcome. People can turn to each other in this darker, colder time of year and can join each other to give and receive light and warmth.
The groups will gather via Zoom video meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 6-7:15 p.m. Groups are open to adults, are nonreligious, offered at no cost and facilitated by trained staff and volunteers. Pre-registration is required.
Gentle technical support is available for those unfamiliar or uncomfortable with Zoom. Sessions can be accessed via phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
For more information and to register, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement and spiritual care coordinator, at 603-524-8444, ext. 2390 or dkusch@centralvna.org.
