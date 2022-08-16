CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, is seeking volunteers for companionship and respite, as well as Reiki/Massage Therapists and hair stylists, to offer support to hospice patients especially in the Franklin/Northfield and surrounding towns.
The next eight-week training session is a combination of virtual and in-person meetings and will begin on Wednesdays starting Sept. 14. In person training will be offered in Franklin at a location to be determined. Participants have the option of completing a portion of the training online. Others can join in person Wednesdays from 4 - 6 p.m. There will also be required in person trainings for everyone from 6 - 8 p.m. on select Wednesday evenings.
Hospice volunteers assist with:
Offering caregiver respite
Reading to hospice patients
Holding a hand and lending a listening ear
Running errands for hospice patients
Providing pet therapy, music therapy, and therapeutic arts
Giving Reiki, Massage, or Therapeutic Touch
Assisting staff with office work (e.g. filings, mailings)
Facilitating grief support groups
For more information and the link to apply online call Lisa Challender at 603-224-4093, ext. 82826 or e-mail lisa.challender@granitevna.org The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.