CONCORD — Granite VNA is seeking volunteers for kitchen assistance, companionship and respite, as well as Reiki/Massage therapists and hair stylists, to offer support to hospice patients in the Concord, Laconia, and Wolfeboro areas. The next eight-week training session is a combination of virtual and in-person meetings on Wednesdays starting Sept. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street in Concord.
Hospice volunteers assist with:
Offering caregiver respite
Reading to hospice patients
Holding a hand and lending a listening ear
Running errands for hospice patients
Cooking meals at Hospice House
Providing pet therapy, music therapy, and therapeutic arts
Giving Reiki, Massage, or Therapeutic Touch
Assisting staff with office work (e.g. filings, mailings)
Facilitating grief support groups
Join an informational session on Tuesday, July 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. or for more information, please call 603-224-4093, ext. 2826 or e-mail lisa.challender@granitevna.org or call 603-524-8444, ext. 2378 or e-mail randy.macdonald@granitevna.org. The deadline to submit a volunteer application is Monday, August 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.