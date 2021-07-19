CONCORD — Granite VNA is seeking volunteers for kitchen assistance, companionship and respite, as well as Reiki/Massage therapists and hair stylists, to offer support to hospice patients in the Concord, Laconia, and Wolfeboro areas. The next eight-week training session is a combination of virtual and in-person meetings on Wednesdays starting Sept. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street in Concord.

Hospice volunteers assist with:

Offering caregiver respite

Reading to hospice patients

Holding a hand and lending a listening ear

Running errands for hospice patients

Cooking meals at Hospice House

Providing pet therapy, music therapy, and therapeutic arts

Giving Reiki, Massage, or Therapeutic Touch

Assisting staff with office work (e.g. filings, mailings)

Facilitating grief support groups

Join an informational session on Tuesday, July 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. or for more information, please call 603-224-4093, ext. 2826 or e-mail lisa.challender@granitevna.org or call 603-524-8444, ext. 2378 or e-mail randy.macdonald@granitevna.org. The deadline to submit a volunteer application is Monday, August 2.

