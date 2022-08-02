Helen Rautenberg

Family Support Specialist Helen Rautenberg  of Wolfeboro, above, was honored with the 2022 Kay Sidway Award at the annual Passion for Caring fundraiser at Belknap Mill. (Courtesy photo)

 Cheryl Senter

LACONIA — Marking its return to an in-person event for the first time since 2019, Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, recently held its annual Passion for Caring fundraiser at Belknap Mill. The event is Granite VNA’s largest fundraiser and this year’s event generated more than $40,000 to directly support the agency’s home, health, and hospice care services across 82 New Hampshire communities.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors, and businesses and individuals who gave to the campaign, and who donated some outstanding items and experiences to this year’s silent auction,” said Beth Slepian, MBA, PT, Granite VNA president/CEO. “It was a pleasure to finally gather in person again after two years, and exciting for our agency to host this event in the Lakes Region for the very first time.”

