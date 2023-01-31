MOULTONBOROUGH — Following a successful collaboration last year, the Granite VNA and Moultonborough Library join forces again to enhance Moultonborough patrons’ health this year.
Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Granite VNA will be offering a foot clinic for patrons 65 and older. The clinic will offer foot care, blood pressure screening, medication and nutritional information. Register for the clinic by calling 800-924-8620, ext. 85815. Appointments will be set between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call early as space is limited. The foot clinic is free although a suggested $10 donation is appreciated.
Patrons are invited to join the Golden Years Book Club, also a collaboration with the Granite VNA, to read and discuss books centered around issues of healthy aging. Registered patrons will receive a free book. The first title is "The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old," by Hendrik Groen, and will be discussed on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m. (Snow date of Feb. 24). Register via the library website, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org.
The Moultonborough Library looks forward to continuing its partnership with the Granite VNA this year and beyond.
The Moultonborough Public Library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 4 Holland Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254. The phone number is 603-476-8895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.