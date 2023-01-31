MOULTONBOROUGH — Following a successful collaboration last year, the Granite VNA and Moultonborough Library join forces again to enhance Moultonborough patrons’ health this year.

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Granite VNA will be offering a foot clinic for patrons 65 and older. The clinic will offer foot care, blood pressure screening, medication and nutritional information. Register for the clinic by calling 800-924-8620, ext. 85815. Appointments will be set between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call early as space is limited. The foot clinic is free although a suggested $10 donation is appreciated.

