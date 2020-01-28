FRANKLIN — Icy walk ways, throw rugs, stairs, slopes, and health conditions can all cause falls. Sometimes a fall results in no injury, except to one's pride, but other times a fall can result in a break, bruise, or sprain, or worse.
An older adult falls every second, and one in five falls result in serious injury. They cause more than 95 percent of hip fractures. Three older adults die hourly from falls, and those numbers are expected to rise to seven each hour by 2030, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fear of falls can cause people to reduce their activities, and increase isolation. Falls can be reduced or prevented in several ways.
Rachael Dargie, occupational therapist at Franklin VNA & Hospice, said, "Fall prevention screenings are a routine part of our assessment for any patient receiving physical or occupational therapy. We check for things like strength and balance and then match people with fall prevention devices like grab bars, railings, shower seats or other devices that will benefit them."
A talk with a primary care provider about fall risk can determine if those therapies will help. Some older adults have dizziness caused by medications, vision changes or even osteoporosis, which can all increase fall risk.
Maintaining strength and balance is important for fall prevention. Older adults can do this through low impact forms of physical activity accessible to even those with existing mobility issues.
To help stay safe this winter, sand the walk ways, de-clutter, and talk with a healthcare provider about ways to further reduce fall risk.
For more information, call 603-934-3454 or visit FranklinVNA.org.
