FRANKLIN — Post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, affects over eight million people in the U.S. Yet many people with the disorder lack understanding about what PTSD is and how it affects their day-to-day lives, which can make talking about it difficult and even stressful. In fact, because it can be difficult to talk about, even to loved ones, most people with PTSD don’t seek the help they need, though treatments are shown to be successful.
The National Center for PTSD notes that the disorder can be caused by trauma, like sexual assault, war and conflict as a Veteran or civilian, natural disaster, abuse, or serious accidents. Sometimes it can come from more than one of these traumas happening at the same time, or from separate incidents over a lifetime. It can affect anyone, through no fault of their own. The center estimates that over half of Americans have experienced some type of trauma.
If a person has been through trauma, it’s normal to have upsetting memories of the event. People can have trouble sleeping, feel on edge, and have difficulty resuming, and enjoying, regular activities. If those feelings last longer than a few months or more serious symptoms develop, it could be a sign of PTSD, and speaking to a counselor or other mental health provider can help.
The term PTSD actually covers a large number of symptoms. Some people may relive the event through flashbacks where the memory seems so real it feels like it’s happening again, or in nightmares. Sometimes the reliving is triggered by something that reminds the person of the event, like someone who lived through a hurricane hearing about a hurricane striking another area, or someone who was in combat hearing fireworks.
Sometimes, people may avoid specific people or situations that remind them of the event, like people who were in combat avoiding crowded areas. For some people, this can include feeling like they want to avoid treatment because it will mean they face what happened.
People may also feel negative thoughts about themselves, the world around them, the event, or guilt that things didn't turn out differently. They may feel more on-edge or irritable, or react to things in a way that is surprising. Like getting furious at small infractions, or misusing drugs or alcohol. They may also feel numb, or not feel happy or connected to people and things like they want or used to.
Therapy has been shown to be effective in relieving symptoms of PTSD, or even curing it in some cases, even years after the trauma took place. There are several types of therapy, so people can find a good fit. Therapies include helping people relive the memory in a less traumatic way, medications to help with anxiety or depression, or processing therapy which can show ways to stop unhealthy thoughts.
Even though PTSD is so common, people still hesitate to get treatment. Being far from a treatment location and the stigma associated with mental illness can stop people from getting needed treatment.
“We know that PTSD can affect people of all ages, and walks of life, whether they have been Veterans or not," said Krystin Albert, chief executive officer of Franklin VNA & Hospice. "We hope that through articles like this, patient education for people on service with us, and collaborations with other community organizations, we can encourage people with PTSD to seek help in a way that makes sense to them.”
For more information, call 603-934-3454, or visit FranklinVNA.org.
