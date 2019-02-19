CONCORD — The Foss Family Foundation recently made a $20,000 contribution to a Concord Hospital Trust matching gift fund, established to provide Stop the Bleed kits in local school classrooms and common areas. The fund is designed to match any community or community member investment to purchase kits for a specific school in Concord Hospital’s service area.
Each Stop the Bleed First Aid kit contains a tourniquet, quick clot gauze and other bleeding control items.
"We think that Concord Hospital saves lives and want to support their great work through charitable giving," said Dan Davidson on behalf of the Foss Family Foundation.
Stop the Bleed is part of a national life-saving campaign aimed at teaching proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use direct pressure, wound packing and tourniquets to the public. Victims of uncontrolled bleeding can die in several minutes, before emergency personnel arrive, but anyone at the scene can save lives, if they know what to do.
Concord Hospital has been involved in the Stop the Bleed program for two years, training 200 trainers, EMS or medical personnel, who have gone into their communities to train the public.
The campaign aims to place kits in more than 800 classrooms and school common areas in 28 communities. Each kit costs $69.
"With the gift from the Foss Family Foundation, Concord Hospital Trust has the funds needed to offer a match for any community in our service area interested in securing Stop the Bleed kits for their schools' classrooms," said Pamela Puleo, Concord Hospital’s chief advancement officer. "We are so grateful for their generosity, which we know will assure the success of this community initiative."
To make a contribution to support Stop the Bleed Community Campaigns, visit ch-trust.org, or call 603-227-7162.
