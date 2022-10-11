When an elderly loved one experiences a devastating fall, the emotional toll can be as traumatic as the physical effect. This intense fear can cause angst and distress, threaten their independence, and induce bouts of depression.

Even a minor accident can trigger psychological strain for the elderly. Falls that cause injury and require hospitalization can be more distressing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.