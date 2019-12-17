LACONIA — For anyone living with or caring for someone living with diabetes, Lakes Region General Hospital is offering a class which will teach ways to better manage and live well with the disease.
The free, four-week class will be offered on Wednesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 8, 2020. The class will also be offered Tuesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 4, 2020. Both classes will be held at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Class attendees will learn skills for living a healthy life with diabetes, like setting goals, managing blood sugar levels, healthy well, physical activity, and relieving stress.
For more information or to register, call LRGHealthcare Community Education at 603-527-2948.
