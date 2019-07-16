LACONIA — Lakes Region General Hospital is offering a free four-week class to teach ways to better manage and live well with diabetes, beginning on Monday, July 22.
The class will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, teaching how to set goals for managing blood sugar levels, healthy eating, physical activity, relieving stress, and more.
For more information or to register, call LRGHealthcare Community Education at 603-527-2948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.