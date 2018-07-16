LACONIA — Every Minute Stronger, a local company that fosters hope to those overcoming challenges in their lives, is partnering with The Studio at 598 Main St. in Laconia.
Founder Daryl Zerveskes said, “What drew me to The Studio was the fun and uplifting gifts, as well as the unique, eclectic clothing and the personable owners. I love the sense of community they have created. I am very excited for us at Every Minute Stronger to work with The Studio and support their community however we can.”
Melissa McCarthy, owner of The Studio, said, "Daryl has a compelling story and dedication to supporting people in a very visible way. So many of our customers come in for cards or gifts for friends and family in difficult situations, and this is one more unique product we can offer."
Every Minute Stronger provides training to achieve a significant accomplishment or to face head-on a challenge such as cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder, an auto-immune disease, addiction, weight loss, depression, or injury. The goal is to remind people that they’re not facing their challenges alone and to provide them with a visual reminder of ongoing support.
"Even in challenging times, strength can be found within ourselves," said Zerveskes.
The phrase Every Minute Stronger is printed on the USA-made, 100 percent organic cotton adult and youth T-Shirts and baby one-pieces.
For more information, call 603-455-8008 or email me@thestudionh.com.
