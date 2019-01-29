LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and GraniteOne Health have signed a letter of intent to combine their two organizations to better serve the health care needs of New Hampshire residents and communities. The combined nonprofit health care system, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health GraniteOne, will work to meet the growing demand for seamlessly integrated primary, specialty, ambulatory and inpatient care, offering patients a high-quality, lower-cost, New Hampshire-based alternative choice to out-of-state providers.
The non-binding letter is the first step in a lengthy process that involves further due diligence, opportunities for public input, negotiation of final terms, approval by each organization’s Board of Trustees and the Bishop of Manchester, and review by federal and state regulators. As a combined system, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health GraniteOne will seek to:
- Expand access to high-quality care for individuals and families throughout New Hampshire
- Respond to growing demand for inpatient, specialty and sub-specialty services, particularly in southern New Hampshire
- Extend and reinforce health care services in rural communities
- Coordinate and strengthen efforts to address behavioral health and substance use disorder
- Improve the health of populations suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and obesity, leading to better long term health and lowering long term healthcare costs
- Address social determinants of health such as nutrition and food security, access to preventative care, and educational opportunity
“By combining these two top health care organizations, we would create a patient-focused, unique and unparalleled option for New Hampshire that is responsive to community needs and patients’ desire for cost-effective, high-quality care,” said Joanne M. Conroy, MD, chief executive officer and president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.
“We have complementary visions for what health care in New Hampshire could be. Combining systems would allow us to advance that vision, expanding access to primary and specialty care for all New Hampshire residents, including vulnerable patients and communities,” said Joseph Pepe, MD, chief executive officer of GraniteOne Health.
The combined system will transform health care delivery in New Hampshire. Catholic Medical Center, a member of GraniteOne Health, will continue to adhere to its Catholic model of care while Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health will continue to serve its patients in all its existing health care facilities. All organizations within the combined system would also keep their current names, identities, and local leadership.
For more information, visit www.ForAHealthierNH.org.
