Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association and Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice announced the merger of the two agencies. The unified organization will be known as Granite VNA and will serve the home- and community-based healthcare needs of residents across 82 communities in the greater Concord area and Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Concord Regional VNA was formed in 1899 as the Concord District Nursing Association and grew to offer a wide array of home-based health care and wellness services in 44 communities. Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice was formed in 2010 through the merger of Community Health & Hospice in Laconia and the VNA & Hospice of Southern Carroll County in Wolfeboro. The agencies began the merger process in March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic began; they finalized the merger March 31.
Granite VNA will be governed by a board of trustees comprising members of the former Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA boards. Beth Slepian, former president and CEO of Concord Regional VNA, will serve as president and CEO, and Lisa Dupuis, former CEO of Central NH VNA, will serve as chief operating officer.
“Over the past 121 years, our name and location have changed, our technology has advanced and our services have expanded, but our mission remains true to the goal upon which our agency was founded — to provide home-based health care to all members of our community,” said Slepian. “This merger allows us to improve access to care for individuals and families, respond to growing demands for specialty clinical services, enhance and expand community wellness programming, and attract, retain, and develop a highly skilled workforce.”
“Our agency has endured and expanded over for more than a century by understanding the needs of our community and adapting to provide the best possible care,” said Slepian. “We are excited for our future as Granite VNA.”
Granite VNA’s main office is located at The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury Street in Concord, and the agency will maintain branch offices in Laconia and Wolfeboro. To learn more about the merger, services offered and service area, or to contact Granite VNA, visit www.granitevna.org.
